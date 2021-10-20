Multivaccination for children and adolescents until the end of October | Rio de Janeiro

Multivaccination campaign runs through the end of October across the stateDisclosure
Published 10/19/2021 14:11 | Updated 10/19/2021 2:13 PM
Low coverage worries health authorities because it can favor the occurrence of disease outbreaks that were already under control and even eradicated, similar to the 2020 measles epidemic across the country, with 8,419 cases having been registered. Until 2017, the disease was considered eradicated in Brazil.
The multivaccination campaign is a joint action between the Ministry of Health (MS), the State Department of Health (SES), and the Municipal Health Departments. The objective of the action is to highlight the importance of vaccination against diseases that can victimize children and teenagers under 15 years old.
“Four out of ten children did not receive the main vaccines this year. It is very important that diseases controlled in the past, thanks to vaccination, do not return. And, regardless of the pandemic, it is important to emphasize the need to maintain the vaccination schedules for children and adolescents complete, including booster doses, until adulthood. Maintaining immunity to diseases that are already under control is important in order not to give way to new outbreaks”, stresses Chieppe.
Among the vaccines that are available at the posts in the campaign are: BCG, Hepatitis A and B, Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B), 10-valent Pneumococcal, VIP (Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine), VRH (Human Rotavirus Vaccine), Meningococcal C ( conjugate), VOP (Oral Polio vaccine), Yellow fever, MMR (Measles, rubella, mumps), DTP (MMR), Chickenpox and quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus), dTpa (for pregnant teenagers), Meningococcal ACWY (conjugate) and dT (diphtheria and tetanus).