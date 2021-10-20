Multivaccination for children and adolescents until the end of October | Rio de Janeiro



Multivaccination campaign continues until the end of October throughout the state – Disclosure

Published 10/19/2021 14:11 | Updated 10/19/2021 2:13 PM

Rio – Until the end of October, children and adolescents under 15 years old will be able to get vaccinated in the State of Rio de Janeiro. The information was confirmed by the State Department of Health (SES). This year’s campaign is even more important because, due to the pandemic, vaccination coverage, which had been falling across the country since 2017, was further reduced. In Rio, BCG vaccination coverage was 115.38% in 2017. In 2020, it dropped to 60.62%. The first dose of the MMR dropped from 94.29% to 59.74% in the same period. According to data from the survey of SES, in the state of Rio, the coverage of all vaccines suffered a reduction. Low coverage worries health authorities because it can favor the occurrence of disease outbreaks that were already under control and even eradicated, similar to the 2020 measles epidemic across the country, with 8,419 cases having been registered. Until 2017, the disease was considered eradicated in Brazil. The multivaccination campaign is a joint action between the Ministry of Health (MS), the State Department of Health (SES), and the Municipal Health Departments. The objective of the action is to highlight the importance of vaccination against diseases that can victimize children and teenagers under 15 years old.