Mystical mirror used by Queen Elizabeth I’s advisor is of Aztec origin

A team of researchers confirmed that an obsidian mirror – the type of glass formed when lava expelled from a volcano cools quickly with minimal crystal growth – used by John Dee, advisor to Queen Elizabeth I of England, to contact supernatural spirits in their practices occult ones have Aztec origin. The search results were published in the magazine Antiquity.

Dee was born in 1527, he was a Renaissance thinker who was interested in all sorts of things, from mathematics, science, geometry and astronomy to astrology, alchemy and occultism. It was a pre-Enlightenment Europe, a time when thinkers gave credence to all sorts of ideas that now seem rather strange.

From 1550 to 1570, he was the queen’s scientific adviser, but his interests yearned for the supernatural. In the 1580s Dee performed riddles to predict the future. His tools included crystals and several mirrors, one of which was a hand mirror made of obsidian.

Researchers already suspected that the mirror could have Aztec origins, but they weren’t sure. Not until now. In the new survey, they provide information on Renaissance culture and the relationship of Europeans with foreign materials brought in during the colonial period.

the aztecs used obsidian for medicinal purposes and saw its reflective surface as a shield against evil spirits. O volcanic glass it has also been associated with death, the underworld, and capturing a person’s image and soul.

Manchester University archaeologist Stuart Campbell and colleagues Elizabeth Healey, Yaroslav Kuzmin and Michael Glascock determined the composition and geographic source of the artifact through a geochemical analysis, specifically X-ray fluorescence.

The artifact was bombarded with X-rays, causing it to leak measurable amounts of radiation (the fluorescence). Different elements within the obsidian generated various types of fluorescence, allowing the team to measure its chemical composition, which in turn created a kind of chemical fingerprint of the object.

As a result, the researchers found that Dee’s mirror fingerprint was very similar to the profile of Mexican obsidian, specifically obsidian from Pachuca, Mexico – a well-known source of Aztec glass.

In addition to the mirror, the team studied three more objects in the British Museum, two other Aztec mirrors, and a rectangular plate of polished obsidian.