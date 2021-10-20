NATO promises to expand operations to contain China’s advance

According to the secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, the next meeting of the leaders of the military alliance will strongly address the defense of the members against the geopolitical growth of China. In an interview with British newspaper Financial Times, he stated that the Asian power is impacting European security.

Some of the reasons, according to Stoltenberg, are due to Chinese cyber advances, new military technologies and long-range missiles. In August, the Asian country’s government tested a hypersonic missile with a nuclear capability, which surprised Western governments.

The NATO secretary general also said that Russia and China should not be seen as separate threats, as the two governments work together. This Monday (18), the Russian nation announced the end of its diplomatic mission in the organization, based in Brussels, because the military alliance accused them of espionage and expelled eight Russians from the mission a few days ago.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said that NATO officials in Moscow will lose their credentials from November and that the alliance’s information office in the Russian capital will be closed.