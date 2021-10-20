Nella informs investment of R$ 2 billion for up to 239 planes in a global project





Nella Airlines Group, the American holding company of the Nella group – currently composed of the companies Amaszonas (Bolivia) and Albatros (Venezuela) and in certification processes in Brazil, Chile and Paraguay – sent a press release informing the signing of a partnership contract with Falcon Vision, a company headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

what does Nella say

The partnership consists of fostering the growth and acceleration of Nella’s businesses, in a project that will be implemented in phases, already projecting a quantity of up to 239 aircraft. Initial investments would be in the order of 350 million dollars (approximately 2 billion reais).

Nella says in the note that it will be responsible for certifying, acquiring, structuring, managing and operating all companies subject to the agreement, in a global air interconnection between the Middle East and Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

Skepticism

The company has been in the operational certification process with the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) since last year to operate in Brazil. Recently, the company announced the acquisition of Bolivia’s Amaszonas Línea Aérea and Venezuela’s Albatros Airlines.

In Brazil, since it was first announced in 2020, Nella’s plan has not yet come to fruition. The company has already set deadlines for the start of operations, changed the management team a few times and changed fleet plans and strategy at other times. More recently, the company announced that it would fly Boeing 737 jets and that the first would arrive in August of this year, which did not happen.

Based on this, the company is skeptical of the market, which expects a concrete delivery in the country.

what those involved say

According to lawyer Cristiane Secco, legal advisor of the operation with Nella, partner responsible for the M&A area and aviation specialist at Albuquerque Melo Advogados, the certification process for Nella Brasil should be completed in the first quarter of 2022. Saudi Arabia has been being negotiated under lock and key for a few months.

“A partnership of this magnitude involves numerous stakeholders and needs to be tightly tied together. But the work has just begun, as we will be ahead of the projects that will come with the investments”, says Cristiane.





For Mauricio Souza, who created Nella in 2019 with the objective of being one of the largest aviation companies in Latin America, achieving such support in a post-pandemic period means recognition. “We have an appetite for growth and we have demonstrated this with the latest acquisitions and agreements signed. In the post-pandemic, the market will experience a boom and we are ready for this growth”.

Falcon Vision is responsible for raising funds for the Public Investment Fund (PIF), created in 1971 and considered the largest public investment fund in the world, headed by Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Vice First -minister and the current minister of defense of the country.

Recently, the consortium formed by the same Saudi Arabian PIF, together with PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, bought Premier League team Newcastle for £300m.

With information from Nella Airlines Group (adapted by AEROIN)