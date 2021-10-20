Netflix is ​​expected to release 25 movies and series this week; check the list

Check out the full list of series and movies that are scheduled to enter the Netflix catalog starting this Tuesday (19th).

In this second half of October, the streaming platform Netflix launches several films, series and documentaries in its catalogue. At least 25 titles will be available until the 24th. In the course of this article, we will present the list of all releases.

One of the long-awaited releases is director Scott Mann’s film “Hostage of the Game”. The film is based on a former American soldier who travels to London to visit the family of a former war colleague who died in Afghanistan.

Without abandoning his friend’s family, the soldier takes his daughter to a sporting event at a stadium. What he didn’t imagine is that a Russian criminal organization would kidnap them all. A real war is fought between the soldier and a real army. The movie has a lot of action and a really good script. The film is scheduled to close on Sunday (24).

for those who like documentary series, a long-awaited release is “The Raincoat Killer: Hunt for the Korean Serial Killer”. He will walk the trail of the investigation against Yoo Young-chul in the early 2000s. The serial killer brutally killed his victims in the capital Seoul.

It is good to note that, increasingly, films and series produced in South Korea have gained prominence in the West. One of the examples was the absolute success of the Round 6 series. See below for the complete list of series and movies that are scheduled to enter the Netflix catalog starting this Tuesday (19th).

Netflix Releases This Week

October 19th (Tuesday)

Theo Von: Ordinary People;

The “W” of the Question;

Gabby’s Magic House (Season 3).

October 20th (Wednesday)

Passengers;

More than Friends: Neighbors;

Found;

Together forever;

The Wolf Behind the Door.

October 21st (Thursday)

Insiders;

goop: Far Beyond Pleasure;

Komi Can’t Communicate;

Life is a Bug;

ONE OK ROCK: Flip a Coin;

Cowboy Bebop;

Cory Beep Beep.

October 22 (Friday)

Locke & Key (Season 2);

The Unknown Animal World;

Maya and the 3 Warriors: Miniseries;

Dynasty (Season 4);

Department of Conspiracies;

The Raincoat Killer: Hunt for the Korean Serial Killer;

Small Flounder;

More Than Blue.

October 23 (Saturday)

You are My Spring.

October 24th (Sunday)