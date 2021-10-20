Netflix is ​​up 83% in net income to $1.45 billion in Q3; number of subscribers also goes up

SAO PAULO – Netflix presented strong results for the third quarter of 2021, with an increase in profit and in the number of subscribers, informed the company this Tuesday (19th), after the close of trading.

In the quarter ended in September, the streaming giant had revenues of $7.48 billion, in line with estimates by analysts surveyed by Refinitive, and 16.3% growth in the annual comparison basis. Earnings per share were US$ 3.19, above the US$ 2.56 expected by the market.

In the period, net income totaled US$ 1.45 billion, an increase of 83% compared to the US$ 790 million reported a year earlier.

The company also added 4.4 million new subscribers in the quarter, up from the 3.84 million expected by financial market analysts. And, according to Netflix, the expectation is to add another 8.5 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of this year.

After the strong impacts related to Covid-19 since last year, the company informed in the release of the results that it expects to have a normalized calendar of new productions throughout 2022.

Netflix also announced that it has started using new metrics to drive user engagement with content. Now, the company will report hours viewed instead of the number of accounts they watched.

In the post earnings release, the company also updated investors on its gaming strategies. The company said it had started testing its games in selected countries, but “it’s still too early for this initiative.” Games will be part of Netflix subscriptions and will not include ads or in-app purchases.

The strategy of including games among the brand’s products helps users spend more time on Netflix, taking advantage of the platform beyond their series and movies.

