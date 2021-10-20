Netflix releases in November have the most expensive movie in history; Release dates · TV News

Netflix announced this Wednesday (20) its main releases for November 2021. The highlight is Red Alert. Starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, the film is the most expensive in the company’s history and received US$200 million (R$1.1 billion) in investment.

The streaming service’s catalog will also feature the premieres of the Cowboy Bebop and Arcane series, as well as new seasons of Big Mouth, Narcos – Mexico and Mestres do Universo – Salvando Eternia.

Among the featured films are the national productions 7 Prisioneiros, with Rodrigo Santoro, and Amor Sem Medida, starring Juliana Paes and Leandro Hassum, and the musical Tick, Tick….Boom!.

Netflix Releases: November 2021

See the list of top series premieres from Netflix:

Series

Big Mouth – Season 5 (Day 5)

After the arrival of the Love Beetles and the Hatred Worms, romantic confessions, fights and terrible rumors start to run rampant through the city.

Narcos – Mexico – Season 3 (Day 5)

As the press seeks the truth, government agents try to balance the tightrope between justice and corruption. In addition, new cartel leaders vie for power.

Based on the League of Legends universe, the series will follow the rivalry between Jinx and Vi. Despite being considered sisters, they have very different views on the world.

Adapted from one of the most popular animes in history, the plot shows a group of bounty hunters (the so-called ”cowboys”) in search of the greatest criminals in the galaxy. The series features Daniella Pineda, John Cho and Mustafa Shakir in the cast.

Masters of the Universe – Saving Eternia – Part Two (23rd)

After a catastrophic battle divides Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must avert the end of the Universe in this sequel to the 1980s classic He-Man.

The Purest Truth (24th)

Starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, the series tells the story of a comedian. He has his life completely changed after a disastrous night with his brother.

Films

Check out the movies that will be released by Netflix next month:

Revenge & Punishment (Day 3)

Starring Regina King, Idris Elba and Jonathan Major, the film shows the duel between the outlaw Nat Love and criminal Rufus Buck. To stand a chance against the thief who just got out of prison, the protagonist needs to assemble a team.

In this national film, young Mateus (Christian Malheiros) leaves the countryside in search of a better opportunity in the capital of São Paulo. However, he ends up becoming the victim of a work system analogous to slavery in the junkyard commanded by Luca (Rodrigo Santoro).

The most expensive film in Netflix history, the production shows the best FBI investigator (The Rock) chasing the most wanted art thief (Gal Gadot) in the world. To arrest her, he has the help of the greatest con artist (Ryan Reynolds) of all time.

This Brazilian film shows a divorced lawyer (Juliana Paes) falling in love with a charismatic cardiologist (Leandro Hassum). But when the height difference starts to cause problems, she has to make a difficult decision.

Tick, Tick… Boom! (19th day)

On the verge of turning 30, an up-and-coming songwriter (Andrew Garfield) grapples with love, friendship and the pressure to create something amazing before time runs out.