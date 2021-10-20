Neto detonates Róger Guedes and sends a message to Corinthians player

The presenter Neto got an earful with Róger Guedes after Corinthians lost to São Paulo, by 1-0, in a game played in the last second, at Morumbi, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. In the edition of the program ‘Os Donos da Bola’, the idol of Timão criticized the attacker’s posture in Majestoso.
“O Roger Guedes! Where are you thinking you play? You are in Corinthians! Catch the ball and stick with three little fingers? You have to run! It has to go up. Yesterday (Monday) he thought it was Messi, that it was Neymar. Thinking who you are, man? Are you thinking that you are an idol of Corinthians? Idol I am my brother. I am one of the greatest idols in Corinthians history. You have to run and yesterday you didn’t run!”, shouted Neto.
Unlike the derby against Palmeiras, when he scored two goals in the victory over Verdão, this time Róger Guedes had a very discreet performance against Tricolor. Timão, as a whole, was very low and escaped a more elastic scoreboard.
Gaviões Protest
On social networks, the main Corinthians fans, Gaviões da Fiel, asked for the departure of coach Sylvinho and Roberto de Andrade, football director. Neto agreed with regard to the Alvinegro leader.
“Roberto wasn’t even supposed to go inside. I never liked. It’s not because of the loss to São Paulo. A former president returning as a director. If I stop being a presenter here and just be a commentator, someone has to explain why”, he said.
“About Sylvinho I still have my doubts because I’ve already kicked him and I won’t give a damn again. But he doesn’t know how to replace. In fact, it’s Doriva and Fernando Lázaro who don’t know, because Sylvinho always asks them,” he concluded.
Corinthians returns to the field only on Sunday, when it faces Internacional, at 4 pm, in Porto Alegre.
