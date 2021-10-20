Neto detonates Róger Guedes and sends a message to Corinthians player

Credit: Disclosure/Band and Corinthians

The presenter Neto got an earful with Róger Guedes after Corinthians lost to São Paulo, by 1-0, in a game played in the last second, at Morumbi, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. In the edition of the program ‘Os Donos da Bola’, the idol of Timão criticized the attacker’s posture in Majestoso.

“O Roger Guedes! Where are you thinking you play? You are in Corinthians! Catch the ball and stick with three little fingers? You have to run! It has to go up. Yesterday (Monday) he thought it was Messi, that it was Neymar. Thinking who you are, man? Are you thinking that you are an idol of Corinthians? Idol I am my brother. I am one of the greatest idols in Corinthians history. You have to run and yesterday you didn’t run!”, shouted Neto.