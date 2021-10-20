New Chevrolet Montana appears running in South Korea

The New Chevrolet Montana is already running on the streets, but far from Brazil. The medium-sized unibody pickup truck was seen in South Korea and had its images posted on social media. The model that will be made in São Caetano do Sul, circulates there with camouflage.

As you can see in New Montana, its size will be between 4.90 m and 5.00 m, seeking to match both the Fiat Toro and the Ford Maverick, since the GM mid-size pickup truck project is being played in South Korea , naturally part of the production will be done there too, targeting the American market.

Thus, GM seeks rival Ford and still fights Hyundai with its Santa Cruz. GM may even produce the New Montana in Mexico as an option, but the natural thing, in this case, is to import tariff-free from the Korean peninsula, as it currently does with the Chevrolet Trailblazer (the model derived from the Tracker).

Returning to the product, the front has a short hood and an optical assembly with daytime running lights and (apparently) separate turn signals, as already glimpsed in Chevrolet’s teaser here. In addition, the New Montana will have common and LED headlights (hopefully) in a set below, as can be seen in one of the photos.

The double cab has high waistline rear doors and wide C-pillars, but no false windbreaks on the windows. In one photo, the angle of the image doesn’t seem to indicate a bigger bucket than Toro’s, but in the top photo, it looks the same size.

With a high bucket waistline, the New Montana must accommodate cargo in a volume equal to or greater than Toro, from what you can initially see. This is because the bucket lid is very high. It does not appear to have a hinge to facilitate entry into the load compartment, but naturally it has steps over the bumper.

Also note the new wheels on the Chevrolet Montana 2022, as well as the rear drum brakes, just like on the Fiat Toro. You can’t clearly see whether the rear suspension is multilink or torsion axle, but it should be remembered that the VSS-F base has a “V” axle that allows for all-wheel drive. Maverick uses multilink only on AWD, with Toro being standard.

With a wide rear porthole and bars on the roof, the Chevrolet Montana 2022 can also reserve some new features to make it stand out from the rest. The interior, however, must use elements of the Onix/Tracker family, but with MyLink multimedia, 4G internet with Wi-Fi and OnStar, etc.

As for mechanics, what we can expect is the 1.3 Turbo with 160 horsepower and 24.5 kgfm, known as the L3T. This thruster already equips the Trailblazer crossover and is a natural stepping stone in relation to CSS Prime 1.0 and 1.2 from Onix and Tracker. The six-speed GF6-3 transmission would complete the package here, but outside, it might even have a 9-speed gearbox and 2.5 200-horsepower engine.

Chevrolet Montana 2022 – Photo Gallery

[Fotos: Reprodução]