New Honda Civic Si loses power and comes up with 203 horsepower

210, 220 or maybe 230 horses? Well, with encouraging numbers, we start by saying that it is not so in the case of the New Honda Civic Si 2022. The Japanese brand restarted the access sports car of its medium model with “only” 203 horses. Unlike the Civic Touring and 1.5 Turbo powered versions, this one reduced the load…

Using the L15 1.5 VTEC Turbo propeller, the New Civic Si arrives with 203 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 26.5 kgfm from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm. Well, in that aspect at least, it’s gotten more elastic with the increase in the torque curve, which you can take advantage of with a six-speed manual gearbox.

But why has it become less powerful? Honda justifies that the turbocharged L15 gained a 26% lighter mass steering wheel, because it was 30% smaller. This gives the engine a faster response, especially with standard helical limited slip differential.

Honda also says that the gearbox was 10% shorter for faster retakes and that the gearshift lever has more resistant support, as well as the one itself comes in aluminum with a leather finish, borrowed from the Type R. The Sport mode uses a Type R feature in reductions for faster resumes.

The New Civic Si had an 8% increase in torsional stiffness and a 13% increase in bending stiffness, while the steering torsion bar was 6% stiffer, allowing for a faster connection between steering and wheels, as well as an unprecedented driving mode with steering response adjustment. The suspension, on the other hand, was firmer and more balanced in the new set.

There are 8% more rigidity in the front springs and 54% more in the rear, as well as the bushings of the suspension arms were 79% more rigid. On the Si, the brakes are bigger and the 18-rim sports wheels come with 235/40 R18 tires. The Novo Si has Normal and Sport modes, where Start&Stop is turned off and the cluster changes from white to red in its lighting.

With beautiful black wheels, the New Civic Si also has a black grille, darkened LED headlights and black bezels on the bumper, in addition to darkened LED taillights, a bumper with two chrome exhaust outlets and discreet air deflector in glossy black . In addition to the sedan, as we had already mentioned, the Si now comes in a hatchback body, there called Sporty.

Inside, the sports seats with integrated fabric headrests maintain the black and red pattern, in addition to the embroidered Si logo. The pedals are aluminum and the dashboard has the continuous grille of the air diffusers with red outlines and metallic finish, as well as details in glossy black.

With aluminum door handles, the Si 2022 environment also features a gray-based steering wheel and a leather finish with red stitching. The cluster is analog-digital with physical speedometer and 7-inch display with tachometer and on-board computer.

The multimedia has a 9-inch screen with Android Auto and Wireless Car Play (both), plus a 12-speaker Bose sound system and Bose Centerpoint 2 technology with SurroundStage digital signal processing. The New Civic Si features an exhaust system with greater engine roar reproduction in the cabin and Honda Sensing’s ADAS package. Now we wait for him here.

Honda Civic Si 2022 – Photo Gallery