New midfielder, announcement of the final of the Libertadores, Mundial, judgment in STJD and big problem for Abel Ferreira: the last of Palmeiras

Palmeiras finished the preparation to face Ceará. This Tuesday, at the Football Academy, Abel Ferreira made the last adjustments for the match for the Brazilian Championship. With 43 points, the Palestinian team is still fighting for the G4 and for the title.

See how the movement was and who should act this Wednesday.

Check out the latest news from Verdão!

Garoto will reinforce the under-17 team and will be evaluated by the technical committee of the base. If he prospers, he may receive opportunities in the under-20 and consequently in the professional.

Conmebol confirmed the ticket prices for the continental decision between Palmeiras x Flamengo. The cheapest ticket costs R$1,100. Fans complained a lot about the attitude of the South American entity.

According to Giani Infantino, president of the organization, even national champions will be able to win a place in the world tournament. See what can be changed.

Midfielder was tried today and caught a hook game. As he was left out of the confrontation against Chapecoense, he will be able to play normally against Ceará on Wednesday.

Coach has been warned by the Health and Performance Center that some athletes are physically exhausted and that the chance of physical problems increases. Rotation and control of minutes on the field are options to get around the situation at the Soccer Academy.

