New social network has a limit of 100 posts per user; understand | Social networks

The Internet has gained a new social network that is somewhat unusual. It’s Minus, a platform reminiscent of Facebook’s style, but unlike Zuckerberg’s network, it discourages constant activity and allows users to post a maximum of 100 posts – for life. Conceived by artist and University of Illinois professor Ben Grosser, Minus wants to encourage users to reflect on the relevance of content before publishing it.

The platform, in fact, is an experiment commissioned by the arts organization Arebyte Gallery, to be shown in the exhibition Software for Less, In London. On the project’s website, Grosser argues that social networks reconfigure the way we think about life and the world to generate more and more engagement and, consequently, revenue for companies. According to the artist, the idea of ​​creating a finite social network arose from the question “what if a social network wanted less, not more?”.

1 of 2 Social network with limited posts? Understand the proposal of the Minus platform — Photo: Marcela Franco/TechTudo Social network with limited posts? Understand the proposal of the Minus platform — Photo: Marcela Franco/TechTudo

Minus remembers the early days of Twitter, when the microblog still didn’t display like counts and was ad-free. With a minimalist layout and light colors, the platform feed is non-algorithmic and displays posts in chronological order.

Just below the post box, the user can see how many posts they have left. The social network allows you to publish a maximum of 100 posts, without exception (deleting a post, for example, does not give a post back). “Like life, Minus has limits,” says descriptive text on the network’s login screen.

In addition, the platform does not have likes, retweets or anything like that. Users cannot follow accounts, and the only interaction allowed on Minus is to respond to each other. However, it is possible to block members if you no longer want to view posts by certain people. The platform is available at the address “minus.social” (without quotes). Registration is simple, just inform your name, email and password.

2 of 2 Minus: finite social network brings simple layout and few features — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco Minus: finite social network brings simple layout and few features — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco

Minus criticizes popular social networks

The very name of the social network – “minus”, in a free translation into Portuguese – conveys the idea of ​​a simpler platform, which invites the user to reduce the pace of content production, which is quite accelerated on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. According to Ben Grosser, social media companies create a vicious virtual environment where users must always produce and post more and more.

“Platforms imbue us with the idea that our own sociability is better evaluated and understood through quantity. They reconfigure our sense of time in a way that can make minutes or hours ago seem old,” says Grosser on the project’s official website .

Minus social network limits user posting — Photo: Disclosure/ Minus

It is worth noting that Minus was not born to be a sustainable business model, like the popular platforms Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, but rather a provocation. The tool is part of an experiment that aims to question the functioning of social networks. The objective is for people to reflect on what virtual communication would be like if the networks were not designed to involve users and engage them at all costs, in exchange for a financial return for the companies.

With information from Ben Grosser and Input

