New Splinter Cell in production • Eurogamer.pt

Ubisoft is developing a new Splinter Cell, say unofficial sources.

Tom Henderson, an unofficial source of information who has gained credibility recently, claims (thanks to the VGC) that the next game in the mainline is in production, but at the moment details are sparse.

Henderson says the project is still at an early stage of development and will probably not even be announced in 2022.

Splinter Cell: Blacklist in 2013 is the latest game in the Ubisoft series and at the time divided player opinions with its greater focus on action and the absence of Michael Ironside as the voice of Sam Fisher.

Blacklist failed with the forecast of 5 million units sold and only sold 2 million units, something that probably helped Ubisoft put the series to sleep.

Fans have long been asking for the return of Splinter Cell, but Ubisoft seems to have no interest or is dedicated to finding the best way to do it in a situation that has changed a lot since the days of Blacklist.