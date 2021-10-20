New vaccine with greater resistance to variants proves effective in clinical trials

posted on 10/19/2021 06:00



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson observes scientist during visit to Valneva’s laboratory in Scotland: contract terminated a month ago – (credit: Wattie Cheung/AFP)

Another vaccine is on the horizon to help fight covid-19. Named VLA2001, it was produced by the French-Austrian drugmaker Valneva and has been shown to be highly effective in third-phase clinical trials carried out across the UK. The data was released yesterday in a statement issued by the drug’s developers. The new immunizing agent, which proved to be more effective than AstraZeneca’s protective drug, uses the entire Sars-CoV-2 virus genome in its formula, which generates greater resistance to possible pathogen mutations, an advantage that could make a difference in combating the pandemic.

The study, which was called “Cov-Compare,” had 4,012 participants aged 30 and over, spread across 26 regions of England. Part of the volunteers (1,040 people) received two doses of VLA2001, 28 days apart. The rest of the group received randomly (randomly) the first immunizer or the drug from AstraZeneca, also in two doses, but with a difference of three months. According to the experts, the use of a placebo for analysis was discarded as it would be unethical to put those analyzed at risk.

As a result, the researchers found that individuals who received VLA2001 demonstrated levels of neutralizing antibodies about 40% higher than participants immunized with the drug created by Oxford University. Scientists explained that this difference is due to the way each drug is designed.

Valneva’s vaccine is made with the entire genome of the Sars-CoV-2 virus silenced, that is, without the ability to infect, while Astrazeneca’s immunizer only exploits the spike protein of the pathogen, which it uses to enter human cells. “VLA2001 is able to respond to the spike protein and also to two other key proteins of this infectious agent. With that we have a more efficient immune action. Another advantage is that this protection is not nullified in the face of new strains, which even with DNA alterations will still be recognized”, emphasized, in the statement, those responsible for the study.

Benefits

The researchers also noted that volunteers immunized with Valneva’s vaccine had fewer side effects, regardless of age. “The younger age group participants vaccinated with VLA2001 showed an overall safety profile comparable to the older ones,” the scientists detailed.

Another advantage of Valneva’s immunizing agent is that it can be stored in normal refrigerators. The technology used for its production is already widely explored worldwide, which can make a difference, especially for less developed countries.

“This is a much more traditional approach to making vaccines than the technologies used by the immunizers used so far in the UK, Europe and North America. Our results suggest that VLA2001 may, in the future, play an important role in overcoming the pandemic,” said Adam Finn, Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Bristol, UK, and lead author of the study, in the report.

Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), highlighted that Valneva’s drug presented encouraging data, but stressed that only a longer analysis can confirm whether it will maintain a high immune response in those vaccinated. “The problem with immunizers that use the entire silenced virus, such as Coronavac, for example, is that there is a risk that this protection will not last for a long time, which will require the application of a third dose in a few months, especially in people with the system weaker immune, like the elderly. Therefore, we cannot get too excited about these results, we need to be prudent”, he observed.

Despite these possible limitations, the expert emphasized that the development of new vaccines for covid-19 can greatly contribute to fighting the pandemic. “This advantage of developing a cheaper immunizer is something that can make a difference, since even immunizations against the coronavirus, which should be more affordable, as they use few technological resources, are still of high value today,” he added.

Valneva’s General Director Thomas Lingelbach told the France-Presse (AFP) news agency that the company wants to register the vaccine “as soon as possible” to propose an alternative solution to people who have not yet been vaccinated. The pharmaceutical group also said that it intends to present the data obtained in the study to the British health regulatory agency (MHRA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Valneva’s announcement also triggered a rise in the company’s shares on the Paris stock exchange, which advanced 32.92% to 16.01 euros ($18) shortly after the day’s opening. The backlash helped the group recoup the losses generated last month, when the British government terminated a contract to supply 100 million doses of VLA2001 to the UK between 2021 and 2022. Boris Johnson’s government claimed Valneva did not fulfilled its obligations, which the laboratory denied.