North Korea confirms submarine-launched missile test

After South Korea reported a launch at sea, the North Korean state agency said it was a new type of ballistic missile fired from a submarine. USA and Germany condemn “destabilizing” test. North Korea has successfully tested a new type of ballistic missile fired from a submarine, the country’s state press announced on Wednesday (10/20).

South Korea had claimed the day before that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan, possibly launched from a submarine.

North Korea’s state-run news agency, KCNA, said the test “will contribute enormously to taking the country’s defense technology to a higher level and improving the navy’s underwater operational capability.” Firing missiles from submarines would allow nuclear warheads to be launched far beyond the Korean peninsula.

Pyongyang had unveiled four new submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) in January during a military parade, describing the weapon as “the most powerful in the world.”

The South Korean military described the weapon used in Tuesday’s test as a short-range ballistic missile and said it was launched in waters near the port of Sinpo on the northeast coast of North Korea. The city is home to a major naval shipyard, and satellite images have previously shown submarines at the facility.

Tuesday’s test was the fifth round of missile launches by North Korea since September and came as North Korea intensified pressure on Washington and Seoul to abandon what Pyongyang sees as hostile policies, such as exercises US-South Korean joint military and international sanctions.

It also came at a time when dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang is stalled and analysts fear an arms race between the two Koreas. Last month, South Korea tested its first SLBM and also unveiled a supersonic cruise missile.

US and Germany condemn test

The US Armed Forces condemned the launch by North Korea and called on Pyongyang to “refrain from further destabilizing acts”.

“We are aware of the launch of a North Korean ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan and we are in consultations with South Korea and Japan,” the US command of the Indo-Pacific said in a statement.

“[O acontecimento de hoje] it does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel, our territory or our allies,” he stressed.

Germany’s government also said it “strongly condemns” the North Korean test. “With this test, North Korea has once again violated its obligations under relevant UN Security Council resolutions and endangered international and regional security and stability,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement.

Recent missile tests by North Korea “recklessly heightened political tensions,” the spokesman said, urging Pyongyang to fulfill its obligations under international law and resume negotiations with the US and South Korea.

Diplomats said the UN Security Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss the latest North Korean test.

Despite international sanctions

Under Kim Jong-un’s leadership, North Korea has bolstered its military arsenal, despite the international sanctions in place due to nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

North Korea has carried out several weapons tests in recent weeks, including a long-range cruise missile, a train-dropped weapon, and a missile that Pyongyang has identified as hypersonic.

It is known that Pyongyang has been developing ballistic missiles launched from submarines. Two underwater shots were fired, in 2016 and 2019, but the Pentagon and analysts said it was likely that they came from an underwater platform.

“The Kim regime is developing ballistic missiles that can be launched from submarines because it wants a more powerful nuclear deterrent with which it is able to blackmail its neighbors and the United States,” analyzes Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

“North Korea’s SLBM is probably far from being used operationally with a nuclear warhead, but politically Kim cannot afford to appear to be left behind in a regional arms race,” says Easley.

Tension with the USA

Pyongyang says it needs its arsenal to defend itself against a possible invasion by the United States, allies of South Korea. region.

In 2018, Kim became the first North Korean leader to meet with an incumbent American president. But talks failed at a summit with Donald Trump in Hanoi in 2019 because an agreement on the North Korean nuclear program was not possible.

Washington has, on different occasions, expressed a willingness to meet with North Korean representatives, anytime, anywhere, without preconditions.

In 2017, Pyongyang tested missiles capable of reaching the entire US mainland and carried out its most powerful nuclear explosion.

