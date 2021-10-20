North Korea confirms test of new type of missile launched by submarine | World

This test had already been reported by South Korea; see the VIDEO below.

North Korea launches ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan

The missile is equipped with “many advanced control and guidance technologies,” according to the official Korean news agency KCNA, and was launched from the same vessel used by the country in its first test with a strategic sea-to-land ballistic missile (SLBM) five years ago. years old. The agency did not mention dictator Kim Jong-un, a sign that he was not present at the test.

Images published by the regime’s newspaper, “Rodong Sinmun”, showed the black-and-white missile emerging from the water with a submarine on the surface.

The ability to launch a missile from a submarine would take Pyongyang’s arsenal to a new level, allowing North Koreans to position warheads far beyond the Korean peninsula. However, the use of the same “8.24 Yongung” submarine that was used five years ago indicates that the country made little progress in its launch capabilities.

According to a 2018 analysis by the NGO Nuclear Threat Initiative, the experimental vessel “seems capable of firing only one ballistic missile” and is expected to emerge every given number of days, limiting its operational usefulness.

The Pentagon and experts say the last test missile launched from a submarine, in 2019, could have been fired from a submerged platform.

The test this Wednesday, carried out in the vicinity of Sinpo, headquarters of a large shipyard, takes place at the moment when the two Koreas embark on a possible arms race, while the dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang remains paralyzed.

Washington, Seoul and Tokyo condemned the launch of the missile, which traveled about 590 km at a maximum altitude of 60 km, a South Korean source told AFP.

The White House emphasized that the move poses a threat that underscores the urgent need for dialogue with Pyongyang. US spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Washington’s offer to meet “anywhere, anytime and without conditions” with Pyongyang remains valid.

After the announcement of the new test, the UN Security Council decided to hold an emergency meeting behind closed doors on North Korea on Wednesday, diplomats told AFP. The session, which will take place in the afternoon, was requested by the United Kingdom and the United States. Later, France joined in the request, assured a diplomat.

Security Council resolutions prohibit North Korea from developing nuclear and ballistic weapons. Pyongyang claims it needs its arsenal to defend itself from a possible American invasion.

Earlier on Tuesday, China’s UN ambassador Zhang Jun, whose country has often been a supporter of Pyongyang, declined to respond to journalists who asked him about the North Korean exercise.