Not dating since she became famous, Ana Clara talks about her long time single: ‘Nobody can measure up’

Successful as a presenter and dedicated to work, Ana Clara has been single for a long time. She also claims that she hasn’t found “anyone who can measure up” since she became famous as part of “BBB 18”. Since then, she has never publicly dated, although she also says that “her love life is great”.

“Yes, single. My love life is great, but I prefer to focus my attention on my work. Today I don’t see anyone who is a potential person who can share the attention I need to give me and my work. was up to competing with that time,” she told “VAM Magazine.”

Ana Clara and Ayrton at “BBB 18” Photo: Paulo Belote

Over time, Ana Clara, 24, gained more experience even in dealing with haters on the internet, even more talking about a program with such repercussion: “Nowadays I’ve learned to deal with all the benefits and harms of internet and public life. I always try to ignore what is bad for me, and not take it to me. I always listen to criticisms that help to evolve, I respect opinions, but offenses, disrespect for blocking, I ignore them!”.

Ana Clra at “The voice kids” Photo: disclosure/globe tv

In the latest edition of the reality show that raised her to fame, Ana Clara managed a program by herself, “Plantão BBB”, and says she felt confident with the challenge: “Something that comforts me a lot in this situation, is believing that people who put me there trust in my work, so I like working with the creative even more. Boninho knows who’s good and who’s not. I don’t doubt my potential when people put me where they think I should be . I was very happy when he commented on Twitter that I deserved more space on TV.”

Gil Vigor, participant of BBB 21, with Ana Clara from ”Bapto BBB” Photo: reproduction