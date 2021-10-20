Notary Publics: Miners can now recognize the signature digitally; see how – General

Notary Publics start to recognize signature through a digital platform in Minas Gerais (photo: notary/internet/reproduction) The Notary Publics of Minas Gerais announced, this Monday (10/18), a new way of authenticating the signature on documents. Signature recognition for authenticity can now be performed through statewide digital platforms.

Until this week, to perform the procedure, it was necessary the physical presence of the citizen in some unit of the Notary’s Office.

Usually, notarization is required in documents such as: transfer of motor vehicles of any value, signature of the guarantor on the rental contract, authorization for travel for minors and other contracts or documents of an economic nature of appreciable value.

The objective is to provide greater safety and practicality to the population, as stated by the president of the Colgio Notarial do Brasil-Seo Minas Gerais (CNB/MG), Victor de Mello and Moraes.

“The new module of the electronic platform e-Notariado allows greater practicality and legal security to the citizen and greater dynamics in notarial action, especially for those who need notarization for authenticity,” he explains.

How does digital signature recognition work?



The new digital platform called e-Notariat. To carry out the signature recognition by authenticity, the user must have an open signature in the chosen registry and a Notarized digital certificate or by the Brazilian national system of digital certification (ICP-Brasil).

After choosing the Notary Public, which can be consulted on the official website, the citizen signs the original document and sends it to the unit. Afterwards, a videoconference is scheduled to confirm the applicant’s identity and civil capacity. Then, the user electronically signs a validation term, the notary recognizes the authentic signature in the original document and makes it available for withdrawal or for delivery to the recipient.

Firm Recognition by Similarity



Up to now, the notarizations by similarity, which are usually done at the counters of the notary offices, are still being carried out physically. The procedure is performed when the user’s signature is compared with those deposited in the signature file stored in the unit.

It is also expected that in January 2022 a new module will be announced by the Colgio Notarial do Brasil. The expectation is that the electronic signature recognition will be launched next year.