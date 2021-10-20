Now, Banco do Brasil card points can be exchanged for Bitcoin

Now Banco do Brasil customers who use the bank’s credit and debit cards can exchange their card points for Bitcoins (BTC), through a partnership between Dotz and the Foxbit cryptocurrency exchange.

The news had already been advanced by the CEO, Alexandre Chad, in August this year when the executive pointed out that the company was working on an update on your platform.

With the partnership, this is the first time in Brazil that users can exchange loyalty points for cryptocurrencies.

“In addition to an innovation, we are expanding the possibilities of using the Dotz Coin and giving our consumers more freedom to choose what really impacts their daily lives. We had already gone ahead with the conversion of Dotz into cash in the digital account, now the client can transform the balance into cryptocurrencies as well”, explains Ricardo Gazetta, New Business Director at Dotz.

Swap your Dotz for Bitcoin

Ricardo Dantas, Co-CEO of Foxbit, highlighted that the partnership wants to popularize bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

“Our partnership with Dotz is another step towards this becoming a reality and more and more people are in contact with an innovative market and have the freedom to choose what they do with their money”, explains Ricardo Dantas, Co-CEO of Foxbit .

As the transaction will be carried out through this partnership, customers will need to have or register on the two platforms, Dotz and Foxbit. In order for the exchange to work, the same e-mail address as registered in dotz must be the same as registered in Foxbit.

To Dotz. company led by Chad was born in 2000 and, since then, has been accumulating clients and companies as partners. Currently, among the companies that remunerate their users with Dotz points are the cards of Banco do Brasil, Caixa Econômica Federal, Livelo, Banco Pan, among others.

The company recently went through the IPO in May this year and, among other deals, closed a collaboration with Ant Group, the financial arm of the giant Alibaba.

READ MORE