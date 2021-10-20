Now in São Paulo, Rogério Ceni asks for the hiring of a Flamengo player, says journalist – Flamengo

PHOTO: ALEXANDRE VIDAL/FLAMENGO

Since leaving the Flamengo, Rogério Ceni has been waiting for the perfect market opportunity. She came when São Paulo, the club for which she is the ultimate idol, fired coach Hernán Crespo after a bad streak in the Brasileirão. The former goalkeeper soon took over the Tricolor Paulista and has already made two commitments for the Morumbi team. However, according to journalist Jorge Nicola, the coach asked to hire an acquaintance from Mengão’s time: Diego Ribas.

Flamengo’s shirt 10 has not been used by coach Renato Gaúcho. That’s because, after a long period of recovery due to a calf injury, the player lost space in midfield to other players, such as Thiago Maia and Andreas Pereira. In this way, Ceni would have seen the fact as a market opportunity, since Diego Ribas still has ‘firewood to burn’ and was fundamental to winning the 2020 Brasileirão.

Despite the interest of the São Paulo coach, Diego Ribas has everything to stay at Flamengo for at least another season. Since qualifying for the final of the Libertadores, Rubro-Negro has sent the renewal of ‘Geração 85’, consisting of shirt 10, Diego Alves and Filipe Luís. Daily (BID).

For a while, Diego Ribas has a contract with Flamengo until December this year. The shirt 10 is a favorite of Rogério Ceni, as it was the perfect fit in the coach’s scheme while he was at Rubro-Negro. At the time, the commander moved Willian Arão back to the defense and inserted the midfielder in the position of first defensive midfielder, in order to improve the quality of the ball outing by Mengão.