On the eve of a show with Gusttavo Lima, Goiânia makes events more flexible

Goiania – On the eve of a test event with the singer Gusttavo Lima, the city of Goiás capital makes the requirements for events more flexible. The update of the decree that provides for the operating rules in Goiânia, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, allows artistic shows to be held in the capital, as long as they are authorized by the Municipal Health Department (SMS) and sanitary protocols are followed.

The measure was published in this Tuesday’s edition (10/19) of the Official Gazette of the Municipality. Next Saturday (10/23), the countryman Gusttavo Lima will perform the comeback show, in Goiânia, with an estimated audience of 15 thousand people.

Test

The so-called test event, with the support of the state government and the city hall, will require proof of vaccination of those who purchased the ticket and, in the case of those who have not yet taken the two doses of the vaccine, the test will be required, with a result negative.

The mayor of Goiânia, Rogério Cruz (Republicanos), even posted a photo with the singer on social networks. “Goiânia went ahead to support the entertainment sector, which was most impacted by the pandemic”, he wrote.

other sectors

The new decree broadened, in general, the authorized public in other sectors of the economy. Entertainment, art, nightclubs and similar venues will have a maximum occupancy of 60% of the space, with a maximum presence of 500 people.

Bars and restaurants, which in June of this year, for example, still operated under the rule of 30% of the public capacity, no longer have a limit, as long as the required distance between tables is strictly followed.

Shopping malls, commercial establishments on Rua 44, where the main wholesale clothing center in Goiânia is located, gyms and recreational clubs had the authorization of public presence increased from 50% to 60%.

The same coefficient (60%) is now valid for churches, which had their authorization increased to 50% in September, social and corporate events, cinemas, theaters, circuses, beauty salons and barbershops.