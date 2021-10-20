Osasco runs over Barueri and wins the São Paulo Volleyball Championship for the 16th time | volleyball

Osasco’s team didn’t give Barueri a chance and won the 16th title of the São Paulo Women’s Volleyball Championship this Tuesday night. Playing away from home, the team from São Paulo won by 3 sets to 0, with partials of 25/16, 25/17 and 25/17, and closed the best-of-three series in 2-0.

1 of 2 Rachael Adams, Osasco’s standout in the Paulista de Vôlei final — Photo: João Pires/Jump Rachael Adams, Osasco’s standout in the Paulista de Vôlei final — Photo: João Pires/Jump

Barueri started the game with Diana, Glayce, Lorrayna, Lorena, Karina, Jackie and Laís. On Osasco’s side, the starting team included Fabiana, Rachael Adams, Tifanny, Michelle, Fabiola, Karla and Camila Brait.

Osasco started the game putting pressure on the hosts, with a strong rhythm and great defensive system, opening 4-0 and already forcing Zé Roberto to ask for time. Osasco followed with better game volume, breaking Barueri’s pass and relentless blocking. After seeing the visitors open 6-0, Barueri scored four times in a row – Luizomar de Moura’s turn to ask for time.

2 of 2 Barueri was blocked by Osasco in the second game of the Paulista volleyball final — Photo: João Pires/Jump Barueri was blocked by Osasco in the second game of the Paulista volleyball final — Photo: João Pires/Jump

Barueri’s young team made two mistakes in the sequence, and with an ace from Carla, Osasco again opened up front on the scoreboard. The hosts sought the score with Karina’s ace and touched the score, keeping the difference of two points. But the experience of Osasco’s team made the difference and the team opened 16 to 11, forcing Zé Roberto to burn the second timeout. With an attack from Tifanny, Osasco closed the first set 25-16.

Osasco followed with the steamroller in the second set, stopping Barueri in the block and opening 7 to 2 – which made Zé Roberto ask for time. Visibly shaken, the hosts could not put the ball on the ground – Camila Brait played impeccably defending almost all attacks and generating counterattacks for Osasco, who continued to open wide front on the scoreboard. With 15 to 6 more silly mistakes in his team, Zé Roberto asked for time once more. In the middle of the set, Barueri sketched a reaction, and even with 16 to 10 for his team, Luizomar asked for time to cool off the match. Osasco closed the set 25 to 17.

Barueri started the third set still making unforced mistakes while Osasco kept the game volume with Fabiola triggering most of the plays with Tifanny. With 8-3, Zé Roberto asked for time trying to fix so many attacks out. Zé Roberto asked for time again with 13-5 for Osasco, but the team couldn’t find the emotional balance to react and ended up losing the set by 25-17 with a point from Michelle for entering the net.

Highlight of the Osasco team, Tifanny celebrated the first title representing the team.

– We did a good job in the pre-season. We face some difficulties, such as the case of Tand (Tandara, preventively suspended for doping) who cannot play. Our sport needs more support – be it for Barueri or for Osasco – celebrated the player, who is a forward but played as an opponent.

Another player who was decisive for Osasco’s victory was Michelle.