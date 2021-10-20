Osteoporosis: silent disease that affects women more. Learn to prevent | women’s health



Osteoporosis is a disease that affects mostly women and is dangerous for its silence, since most people with it only discover they have the condition after suffering a fracture (especially in the hip, rib and neck of the femur). October 20 is World Disease Day and both the current data and the prospects for the future are alarming: the disease affects 200 million women worldwide. Across the planet, 1 in 3 women over 50 will suffer osteoporotic fractures, as will 1 in 5 men over 50 years. Data are from the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF).

The Foundation also warns that, overall, 61% of osteoporotic fractures occur in women. By 2050, the worldwide incidence of hip fracture is expected to increase by 240% in women, compared to rates in the 1990s. Women are at higher risk for developing osteoporosis, and by the document Consensus: Prevention and Treatment of Osteoporosis in Latin America – current structure and future directions, released at the end of last year by the Americas Health Foundation (AHF), 33% of Brazilian women over 50 have the pathology.

The expectation is that by 2030 Brazil will have the fifth oldest population in the world and a warning that emerges is how to achieve healthy aging.

Why does it affect women more?

Rheumatologist André Marun Lyrio explains that osteoporosis is more common in women, as bone loss accelerates at a time when sex hormones (estrogen, in women, and testosterone, in men) are significantly reduced, and this happens in menopause period in women – around 45 years – and in men only around 70 years.

“We have several risk factors, some modifiable and others not. The most classic risk factors for osteoporosis are: age, use of systemic glucocorticoids, sedentary lifestyle, female gender, history of falls, smoking, alcohol consumption, malnutrition (low Mass Index Corporeal – less than 18.5 kg/m2), early menopause, previous frailty fractures, family history of osteoporosis.”

Symptoms beyond the fracture

A feature of osteoporosis is the accelerated loss of bone mass, causing reduced physical performance, resulting in difficulties in performing activities that were previously considered easy such as walking and climbing stairs or normal everyday situations, such as getting out of bed, coughing and breathe, because the bone is less resistant.

Young people have osteoporosis?

“Yes, they may have, but in general, there is an important cause behind this problem, such as, for example, the use of corticosteroids, intestinal diseases that hinder the absorption of nutrients, endocrinological diseases, among others”, explains the expert.

How is diagnosis and treatment done?

One of the ways of diagnosis is after the fracture due to bone fragility, through a tool called FRAX, which is an algorithm to calculate the risk of fracture and, more commonly, the diagnosis is made through an exam called bone densitometry. In the absence of risk factors, bone densitometry (which checks the characteristics of the bones) should be routinely performed in all women over 65 and men over 70 years.

“The treatment is carried out with adequate nutritional support, performance of targeted physical activity and medications that help control bone loss, thus improving the quality and quantity of bone in the patient. Guidance for preventing falls is also fundamental. treatment is to avoid fractures,” explains Lyrio.

osteoporosis prevention

As a way to prevent, adequate nutrient intake (such as a calcium-rich food), healthy eating habits, sun exposure for vitamin D absorption and physical activity are the ideal combination to minimize age-related loss of bone strength, maintenance of muscles and bones and promote proper functioning.