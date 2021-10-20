Otter dives into pool to retrieve cell phone from zoo visitor in China; video

An otter became an unlikely heroine in China’s Shanghai Wild Animal Park after recovering a cell phone that was accidentally dropped, with the camera on, inside the well of the cage where the animal was, on the last 7th.

As the camera was on and the device was waterproof, the entire rescue was filmed from the angle of the rescued. The images captured by the device that fell into the water are blurred and filled with figures as the animal dives to catch it, taking it back to the surface.

However, the scene was also recorded by a security camera, so you can see the professional’s reaction when he sees the smartphone again, which was finally returned to the owner.

“He thought it was garbage and immediately ran to the item,” said Ni Li, a park official, according to Chinese news portal Shine, describing the 4-year-old You Tiao otter as “active, mischievous and the smartest otter in the park”.

The tourist who had his smartphone returned commented that the animal had to be honored for its attitude. In fact, You Tiao was awarded extra fish to feed.