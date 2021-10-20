Paes says that 71% of the population over 12 years old is fully vaccinated in Rio and that test events were successful | Rio de Janeiro

Mayor Eduardo Paes said on Tuesday (19) that 71% of the population over 12 years of age is already fully immunized — that is, they have already taken both doses or a single dose. In relation to the total population, which includes children, the percentage is 61%.

Paes also evaluated the test events held in the city as positive, since even with no masks required, no case of Covid has been confirmed so far. The city monitors 5 suspected cases.

“We had a surprising result. The contamination rate of all test events was lower than the average contamination in the city and there were no serious cases or hospitalizations. This proves that the vaccine works”, said the mayor.

The results of the test events had been published in a bulletin last Friday (15), but it was only on Tuesday that the mayor decided to comment on the results.

There were three events, two parties at Copacabana Palace and a party at Alto da Boa Vista, on October 2, with 5 thousand people. It was the first time there was a big event in the city with no masks required.

State and capital study flexibility

The State Health Secretary, Alexandre Chieppe, said on Tuesday (19) by telephone that he will discuss the release of the use of masks with technical advisors, and that he is awaiting the approval of a project by the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj) to announce the measures.

The bill to make the use more flexible must be voted urgently on Thursday (21).

Experts are concerned about the end of the mask obligation, taking into account that in some municipalities less than half of the population has been fully vaccinated.

The information was disclosed by the city halls:

in Seropédica, 41% of the population is immunized;

of the population is immunized; in Burns, 42%;

Duque de Caxias, 50%;

New Iguaçu, 54% ;

; São Gonçalo has 62% ;

; Niterói was the city that vaccinated the most so far: 70% of the population is immunized.

According to UFRJ researcher Chrystina Barros, it is necessary to consider the movement of people between the municipalities of the state.

“We cannot disregard our insertion in a Metropolitan Region closely linked to its economy, the flow, the movement of people, which has other municipalities that still do not have the same levels of improvement that we have here, nor of vaccination coverage” , says the researcher.

“The release of the use of masks in open places does not pose a risk if there is no crowding. Therefore, I recommend that the person take the mask and if it is crowding, use it immediately”, says infectologist Roberto Medronho.

The City of Rio plans for next week the decree that frees the Cariocas to wear masks in open places and conditioned the flexibility of the masks to the complete immunization of 65% of the population.

But the lack of vaccines in Rio made the campaign advance little in recent days: between Monday (18) and Tuesday (19), the percentage of the population fully immunized rose only 0.1 percentage point.

For the release of the masks next Tuesday (26), the municipal secretary of Health of Rio, Daniel Soranz, in an interview with Bom Dia Rio this Monday (18), predicted an advance of 0.7% each day.