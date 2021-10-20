Palmeiras line-up: Verdão ends preparation to face Ceará and Zé Rafael should be embezzled

O palm trees ended this Tuesday morning (19th) the preparation for the clash against Ceará, which takes place this Wednesday (20th), at 7pm, away from home, in a late match of the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.

First, the players watched a video of the coaching staff in the auditorium. Afterwards, they carried out tactical activities on the field, working specific plays and transitions, divided by positions. Finally, some still practiced free kicks and penalties.

Mayke, Jorge and Gabriel Menino followed their respective injury treatments with the Health and Performance Center. Recovered, Danilo continued the physical transition process.

Suspended against Internacional, Wesley is available and could be the novelty against Ceará. The Alviverde delegation leaves for the capital of Ceará after lunch.

With suspicion of ligament injury, Zé Rafael is out of the game. O BIDS!/OUR LECTURE found that the problem is not serious and that the club has been following the player’s situation for some time.

Thus, if Abel Ferreira decides to keep the same base as in the last matches, the probable line-up of Palmeiras to face Ceará is: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Patrick de Paula and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron (Wesley) and Luiz Adriano.

Verdão is currently fourth in the Brasileirão table, with 43 points.