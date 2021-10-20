Pandemic: the time for cautious optimism – 10/20/2021

We journalists, science communicators and health professionals, among others involved in the communication of the pandemic, have reached a difficult moment: if we advertise some risk related to the coronavirus, we are too pessimistic; if, on the other hand, we say that we can take advantage of small liberties, we are relativizing the gravity of the situation, almost as the deniers do. In fact, people are right to feel confused. The situation is delicate. If we can and must recognize advances in the control of the pandemic, we still cannot consider it over.

We have the lowest number of hospitalizations and deaths in the year, but the rate of new cases is still worrying. Vaccination advances considerably, but many people have received only one dose of the vaccine. Children have not been vaccinated so far, and there are elderly people who have not yet taken the recommended third dose.

So how to proceed? What is considered safe and what is dangerous?

The WHO (World Health Organization) emphasizes, in its manuals and guidelines, the importance of good communication in situations of health emergencies. For the entity, it is essential that people are well informed in times of outbreaks or epidemics, so that they can make good choices independently. This includes communicating uncertainties and risks.

The argument defended by many people that people are unable to discern degrees of danger and, therefore, to manage their individual risks in accordance with their reality is paternalistic and poorly based on factual experiences.

Obviously, at certain times, there is not much room for individual choices. A pandemic, for example, is something that must be faced collectively, through actions that involve the entire society. In the case of covid-19, a disease caused by a highly contagious respiratory virus, it was necessary to adopt strict restrictions on the movement of people to ensure public health.

Early last year, when the virus was sweeping across the world, we had no vaccines available. Nor had we prepared our healthcare systems to handle so many critically ill patients at the same time. Hundreds of thousands of people died unattended. It was urgent to stop the spread of the virus.

In that context, it was important to communicate the seriousness of the situation, which required a collective effort as was rarely required of us. Many of those who ranted to justify the disregard for essential health rules, distorting the concept of individual freedom, paid with their own lives.

Today the situation is different. We are at a time when a more optimistic view of the pandemic is possible, albeit with caution. There are different ways of looking at the situation.

We can emphasize that we have more than 45% of the population fully vaccinated, a rate higher than in many countries. For the first time since the end of last year, we registered fewer than 500 deaths and around 10,000 new cases daily, seven times less than in June this year.

However, we can also say that there is just over 45% of the population fully vaccinated, a number much lower than that considered necessary for us to acquire community immunity. We still have about 500 people a day dying from a preventable disease. About 10,000 people contract the virus every day, and that number is certainly underreported.

There is no right and wrong way to analyze the situation. Both use official data and informed information.

The truth is that the moment is exciting, but it still requires care, at the risk of seeing our progress go down the drain, as has happened in other countries.

For this not to happen, we need to communicate risks. Telling people, for example, that they should prefer open environments for social gatherings. That a fully vaccinated person, although he can still transmit the virus and, therefore, must wear a mask, is at less risk of contracting it and, consequently, infecting others.

We must say that it is risky to go indoors without good quality masks, such as PFF2. That it is necessary to avoid agglomerations and keep the rooms well ventilated. Restaurants, gyms, public transport and beauty salons are places where it’s still not safe to go without a mask.

Although people want definitive answers, there are still uncertainties that must also be communicated. No, we cannot predict how the situation will be at Carnival. We do not know if we will need to be vaccinated every year, nor when we will be able to stop using masks indoors.

The time is for optimism, but cautious optimism, which includes efficient public policies and good individual risk management. In the absence of the first, the effects of personal choices are even more decisive for, finally, we can say: “It’s over!”