Paola Carosella Announces End of Eight-Year Marriage to Jason Lowe

posted on 10/20/2021 10:58 AM / updated on 10/20/2021 10:59 AM



(credit: Youtube/Reproduction)

Paola Carosella used social media to communicate the end of her marriage to Jason Lowe after eight years together. The chef said that she decided to share the moment because of the affection she receives from her followers: “Oi Amores! Today I came to share something with you. I share it because I have received a lot of love throughout my years as a ‘public person'”.

“I also feel that I need to tell you that my relationship with Jason has come to an end, we are no longer together. The reasons and whys will always be ours, but you cheered for us, were moved by us, gave us support and so much love, that I feel you are part of this story too,” he explained.

Paola also spoke about the phase she is going through: “In a few weeks I will be 49 years old, 7X7. For those who believe in setenniums and their strength like me, it’s a unique and magical moment. I’m fine, surrounded by love, I have the best friends and partners I may have dreamed of having, a beautiful family, thousands of amazing projects underway, and the feeling of having done everything I could have done, as I always have.”

“The program on YouTube our kitchen it goes on, and it will always be our kitchen because it is mine and all of you. One more reason to thank all the love we receive there every day. Love then, which has plenty and overflows. Thank you,” she finished.