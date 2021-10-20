Paola Carosella announces end of marriage to Jason Lowe: “It’s over”

Chef Paola Carosella has announced the end of her marriage to Irish photographer Jason Lowe. The couple had been together since 2013. In a statement on her official Instagram profile, the former MasterChef Brasil judge said that “the reasons and whys” will always be theirs.

“I need to tell you that my relationship with Jason is over, we’re not together anymore. The reasons and whys will always be ours, but you cheered for us, were moved by us, gave so much love, that I feel you are part of this story too.”, he wrote.

Paola Carosella Paola Carosella announced the end of her marriage to Jason LoweInstagram/Reproduction Paola and Jason The couple had been together since 2013reproduction Paola and Jason Lowe Paola and Carosella interacted a lot in the videos of the Nossa Cozinha program on YouTubeYouTube/Playback Paola Carosella Paola Carosella is a former judge of MasterChef Brasilreproduction 0

“In a few weeks I will be 49 years old, 7X7. For those who believe in setenniums and their strength like me, it is a unique and magical moment. I’m fine, surrounded by love, I have the best friends and partners I could have dreamed of having, a beautiful family, thousands of amazing projects underway, and the feeling of having done everything I could have done, as I’ve always done,” she added Paola.

The Argentine also assured fans that she will continue with the program on YouTube, in which Jason made constant appearances. “Our Kitchen continues, and it will always be our kitchen because it is mine and all of you. One more reason to thank all the love we receive there every day. Love then, which has plenty and overflows. Thank you”, she concluded.

