Paola Carosella Announces End of Marriage to Jason Lowe

Paola Carosella announced the end of her marriage to Irish photographer Jason Lowe. The two have been together since 2013. In an Instagram statement, the chef said that “the reasons and whys will always be theirs”.

“I need to tell you that my relationship with Jason came to an end, we are no longer together. The reasons and whys will always be ours, but you cheered for us, were moved by us, gave so much love. I feel you are part of this story also.”

The former judge of “Masterchef Brasil” said she also feels “honored and grateful” for receiving a lot of love as a “public person”. “In a few weeks, I will be 49 years old. For those who believe in setenniums and their strength like me, it is a unique and magical moment.”

“I’m fine, surrounded by love, I have the best friends and partners I could have dreamed of, a beautiful family, thousands of amazing projects underway, and the feeling of having done everything I could have done, as I always have.” added Paola.

The chef also said that her YouTube channel, “Nossa Cozinha”, which featured Jason Lowe, continues. “It will always be our kitchen because it’s mine and all of you. All the more reason to thank me for all the love I receive there every day.”