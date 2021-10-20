Paola Carosella announces end of marriage to photographer after eight years

Chef says he will continue with recipe channel on Youtube, in which ex-husband sometimes appeared

Play / Instagram / @PaolaCarosella Paola and her ex-husband Jason Lowe had a YouTube channel together



Paola Carosella, chef and former judge of the television program master chef, announced the end of his wedding with Irish photographer Jason Lowe, who had been her husband since 2013. In a statement posted on social media, the chef did not reveal what led to the end of the relationship. “I need to tell you that my relationship with Jason is over, we’re not together anymore. The reasons and whys will always be ours, but you cheered for us, were moved by us, gave so much love. I feel you are part of this story too,” said Paola. “I’m fine, surrounded by love, I have the best friends and partners I could have dreamed of, a beautiful family, thousands of amazing projects underway, and the feeling of having done everything I could have done, as I always have.” completed. She also said that she will continue with the YouTube channel, which featured Lowe and that she feels ‘honored and grateful’ for the love she receives from fans as a public person.