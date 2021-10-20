Paola Carosella’s eight-year marriage comes to an end

Paola Carosella revealed this Tuesday (19) that her eight-year marriage to Jason Lowe, Irish photographer, has come to an end. The chef used Instagram to tell followers about the couple’s decision.

“I need to tell you that my relationship with Jason is over, we’re not together anymore. The reasons and whys will always be ours, but you cheered for us, were moved by us, gave so much love. I feel you are part of this story too,” began Paola. “In a few weeks, I will be 49 years old. For those who believe in setenniums and their strength like me, it’s a unique and magical moment.”

“I’m fine, surrounded by love, I have the best friends and partners I could have dreamed of, a beautiful family, thousands of amazing projects underway, and the feeling of having done everything I could have done, as I always have.” continued. Paola said Jason’s participation on his YouTube channel will continue. “It will always be our kitchen because it is mine and all of you. One more reason to thank all the love I get there every day.”

Check out Paola’s post:

