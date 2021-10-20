Patrcia Poet cries live on her birthday after surgery: ‘Second chance’

Patrcia Poeta gets emotional at the Meeting (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo) This Tuesday’s birthday girl (10/19), the presenter



Patricia Poet



celebrated the date on



Meeting



, gives



TV Globo.



Last month, she had emergency tonsil surgery and, as part of her recovery, a series of speech therapy sessions.

Patricia



he said he understands his 45th birthday as if it were his first, as it is a “second chance at life” after the delicate operation.

“People asked how old I am: I’m turning a year old, because after what I went through last month, I deserve to be a year old, and not 45! I think a second chance at life, I play and I mean it at the same time. It’s a second chance and we can’t not live every second and enjoy the good things!”, he said.

Patricia



, which is covering



Bernardes Ftima



in the morning due to shoulder surgery, he was still moved by a special tribute. In addition to earning a cake from her classmates, she received video messages from her son, sister and aunt.

Without disguising her tears, she said emotionally that this “has been a very special birthday.”

In columnist interview



Patricia Kogut,



of



The globe



Yes, she also vented about the moment she is living.

“Life is, in fact, a breath. It was great days before. And suddenly it all happened. Hurricane style. I could barely process each new information that arrived. I confess that when I got home, after being discharged, I couldn’t stop crying. It was a mixture of rest of fright with relief and gratitude to be here. Being alive today for me as a second chance, you know? I can’t help but live every second of this “rebirth” for nothing in this world”.