Patrícia Poeta turns 45 with live crying after emergency surgery · TV News

Patricia Poeta burst into tears at this Tuesday’s meeting (19th) when she received a tribute for her 45 years. The Globo presenter was surprised with statements from family members, who recalled her emergency surgery just over a month ago. “I’m very lucky,” she said emotionally.

The birthday girl of the day received a cake and sweets at the end of the program to celebrate the date. Tati Machado and Manoel Soares were responsible for commanding the surprise, which included videos of Felipe Costa, the journalist’s son, Paloma Poeta, her sister, and Jane Pfingstag, her aunt.

When following the three statements, Patricia couldn’t hold back her tears. Her son recalled the health problem his mother faced just over a month ago — a tonsil surgery that left her unable to speak. “I know you had a scare just now and had to get a lot of strength,” he declared, who has followed his mother’s recovery closely.

Paloma, also a journalist and currently a reporter and anchor on duty at Record, sent a loving message to her sister and revealed that she calls her “second mother”.

Upon hearing the messages, the presenter praised the surprise promoted by Globo’s production. “Damn, you guys produced it very well. I just have to say that I’m very lucky for the people I have in my life around. What do we take from life… I always say that –but not crying–, what do we do? takes of life are the people around us, friends and family,” he began.

“And the wonderful things we can have. And I think this pandemic showed us that more than ever. Thank you for the messages and testimonials,” she concluded.

Soares, Patrícia’s duo during Fátima Bernardes’ morning leave, took advantage of the moment to praise her co-worker and made a confession about the artist’s recovery. “During this period that you lived. I told you and I say – I like you and your family – I was afraid of losing you because you are a sister for life,” he admitted.

“It’s good that the universe still left Patricia for us. Because we want Patricia for hundreds of years,” he concluded, drawing more tears from the communicator.

Check out the video by Patrícia Poeta at the Meeting: