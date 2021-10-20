PCC criminal organization uses PlayStation Network to communicate

Apparently, the faction is starting Parties to define the next criminal actions

The newspaper Estadão reported that the First Command of the Capital (PCC) is using the PlayStation Network as one of its main means of communication. To do this, participants start a party, calling PlayStation friends to communicate. This is a far-from-traditional method that helps make conversations more accessible and private.

The PCC is one of the largest criminal organizations in Latin America. The faction operates mainly in São Paulo, it is estimated that it is present in 90% of the state’s prisons, but it also has representatives in other Brazilian states, in addition to neighboring countries such as Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Venezuela. The organization’s funding is mainly done through marijuana and cocaine trafficking, as well as bank robberies and other methods.

What is being investigated is that, during parties, the members of the PCC organize their next actions. Authorities believe the PSN has the advantage of allowing text and voice conversations. Furthermore, it is considered a safer way, away from traditional methods, on platforms that are intended for meetings, or through social media.

Another method well known by the PCC, apparently, is payments through cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. In an interview with Estadão, Rodrigo Costa, Federal Police delegate, says “You still have physical delivery, in cash, but what am I going to risk if I can give a command on the computer and put $2 million into an account in China, without control? Bitcoin has no control. I can get an exchange in Brazil, but I can open an account through an offshore one in France, England, China.”



PSN’s Parties are used to circumvent police surveillance. Video games expand encrypted communication, which is already present in the massive majority of social networks, including WhatsApp, one of the most used messaging apps in Brazil. The consoles are used as a kind of telephone, where there is exchange of information via voice, or messages, without even having to play games.

