PCC uses PSN party to communicate and circumvent police surveillance

Considered one of the main criminal factions in Latin America, the First Command of the Capital (PCC) uses unusual methods for communication and organization in order to circumvent police surveillance. New investigations by the Federal Police (PF) revealed that even the “parties” of the PlayStation Network (PSN), the console brand subscription service, are used by the members of the group.

The information was released last Monday (18) in a newspaper report The State of São Paulo (Estadão.” According to the traditional communication vehicle, the PF made this and other discoveries recently – including the use of a sophisticated cryptocurrency operation to avoid the circulation of paper for the gang’s payments.

publicity

PCC uses PSN party to communicate, report reveals. Image: PlayStation/Playback

PSN’s system allows voice and text message conversations, and would be used by PCC members who would be suspicious of traditional communication applications such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. For this reason, they started testing other channels to organize themselves.

“What social networks had shuffled and taken away from the police in the past decade – through the offer of encrypted communication – video games have expanded”, says an excerpt from the article. state.

In the “party”, the members talked “as if they were on the phone”, since it is not necessary to open a game to access the chat room. Also according to information from the publication, the members of the PCC registered with the PSN, created nicknames, invited partners and chatted normally through several PlayStation 4 (PS4).

Read more:

“Distrustful of application security, crooks have been testing alternative methods of communication. Each one registers with nicknames and invites the “friend” to be part of their voice channel. It’s not even necessary to play. The two targets can “chat” through the console as if they were on a phone”, highlights the report.

In relation to cryptocurrencies, the newspaper explains that the PF found that the group used the means of payment to transfer amounts arising from actions of organized crime. Among the assets used is Bitcoin, the best known virtual currency – and currently with the highest current market value.

Source: O Estado de S. Paulo

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!