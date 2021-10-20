Pedro Lourenço, on Cruzeiro’s delays: “We’ll solve it until tomorrow”

Cruzeiro must resolve the situation of back wages in the football department until this Wednesday (20), according to businessman Pedro Lourenço, one of those responsible for lending money to the club amidst the financial crisis.

In quick phone contact with the Super.FC, the owner of Supermercados BH confirmed the proximity of the agreement for the payment of arrears to the group led by Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

“Until tomorrow (Wednesday), we will resolve this. We are adjusting some details. There will not be the meeting that would be held today (Tuesday), but we are already close to solving it,” he told the reporter, in a phone call made at 6:37 pm (de Brasília) this Tuesday (19).

The group of businessmen, which includes Pedro Lourenço, Régis Campos and two other unidentified names, asked the club for a guarantee that they will receive the amount borrowed to pay back wages from the football department. The investors’ idea is to spend R$4 million to pay off only the debt in the football department, which includes athletes, coaches and employees from the youth and professional sports divisions.

Cruzeiro’s board understands that the current debt to its employees, including those who work in the social part and at the administrative headquarters, reaches R$ 9 million. President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues himself told the Super.FC that it will not be possible to pay the entire amount after the agreement with the entrepreneurs.

Cruzeiro players started, last Thursday (14), a stoppage of activities due to lack of payments. The athletes reported, through a letter, later released to the press, that there were delays of up to six months at the club. The board denies that it has not been paid for all this time. The strike started last week was stopped on Sunday (17), with the return to activities in Toca da Raposa and Toca da Raposa II.

