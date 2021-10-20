Petrobras says fuel imports by companies may meet demand for fuel in November | Economy

Unable to meet all orders for fuel supply in November, Petrobras reported late on Tuesday (19) that the additional demand for the product may be absorbed by importing companies in the sector.

“Currently, there are dozens of companies registered with the ANP able to import fuel. Therefore, this additional demand can be absorbed by other agents in the Brazilian market,” the state-owned company said in a statement.

Earlier, Petrobras confirmed that it will not be able to meet all orders for the supply of fuel for November, which came above its production capacity, triggering an alert for distributors, who pointed to the risk of shortages in the country.

The state-owned company said that “the extra orders requested for November came 20% above its supply capacity in the case of diesel and 10% above in relation to gasoline, representing an atypical demand both in terms of volume and in terms of delivery time. .”

Gasoline rises 3.3% in a week and costs R$ 7.49 a liter, according to the ANP

‘Everything that exceeds R$ 2 is not our responsibility,’ says Petrobras about the increase in gasoline

Last week, the Association of Fuel Distributors (Brasilcom) – which represents more than 40 regional fuel distributors – stated that the oil company would have warned several associates about “a series of unilateral cuts in orders made for the supply of gasoline and diesel oil” to November.

This is because, according to Brasilcom, companies are not being able to buy fuel on the foreign market, as prices on the international market “are much higher than those practiced in Brazil”.

Also on Tuesday, the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) stated that “there is no indication of shortages in the national fuel market at this time.”

“The ANP continues to monitor the supply chain and will adopt, if necessary, the appropriate measures to mitigate deviations and reduce risks”, said the ANP in a note.