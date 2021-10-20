Petrobras shareholders file suit in Dutch court

(Bloomberg) — Petrobras investors (PETR3; PETR4) excluded from the $2.95 billion deal to end investigations in the United States of irregularities pointed out by the Lava Jato plan to file a class action in the Netherlands, where the state-owned company failed that the case was filed for procedural reasons.

The Stichting Petrobras Compensation Foundation (SPCF), plaintiff in the process, brought together investors outside the US who lost money when Petrobras shares and bonds devalued in the wake of Operation Lava Jato, which began in 2014.

“We have a lot of Brazilian investors, institutional and a lot of retail investors, and there will be more investors coming to our side,” said Adam Foulke, senior vice president of ISAF Management, which cooperates with the foundation to identify investors eligible for litigation in the countries Lows.

While the ISAF cannot identify who will participate in the class action due to the non-disclosure agreements, Foulke said more than 100 major investment groups have decided to join the process, and others may come until there is a judgment or settlement.

“These are institutional investors that Bloomberg talks about every day,” Foulke said, adding that ISAF began offering online registration in June and since then participation has increased.

Petrobras said in an e-mail statement that it was the victim of actions by corrupt executives in the scheme, which cooperated with authorities and will continue to defend itself in the Netherlands.

The SPCF plans to present its next report this month, in which it will argue that the state-owned company violated local laws in all six countries with the exception of the United States where the shares are available, not just the Netherlands.

In May, the foundation won an important victory in the District Court of Rotterdam, which gave it legitimacy to sue Petrobras in the Netherlands. Petrobras said it will continue to defend itself during the merits phase of the process.

The class action was filed for the first time in 2017, but went unnoticed by investors, although the SPCF could represent more shareholders and bondholders than the US class action filed in 2018. In the case of the US, losses were estimated to be more of $10 billion, meaning total damages in the Dutch case could reach $15 billion, according to calculations by Battea Class Action Services, which works with the SPCF to assess investor eligibility.

“We bring this up on behalf of an absentee class,” said Flip Wijers of Lemstra Van der Korst, the law firm representing the SPCF. “We’ve identified who the victims are of the fall in shares and bond prices after the Car Wash fraud.”

Under the corruption scheme, Petrobras executives accepted bribes from contractors and split the money with political godparents who helped them get jobs at the state-owned company. The investigation resulted in the arrest of top Petrobras executives, business leaders and politicians in what has become Brazil’s biggest corruption scandal. Operation Lava Jato also prevented the candidacy of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the 2018 elections.

Wijers expects it to take about a year for the trial on what is known as declaratory relief.

In the statement, Petrobras said that, in this action, the Foundation cannot claim the payment of compensation to investors and that any compensation for the alleged damages can only be determined by court decisions in subsequent actions.

