Petrobras will not meet fuel demand in November and lights shortage alert





THE Petrobras confirmed in a statement that it will not be able to fill all orders for fuel supplies in November. The demand, considered “atypical” by the company, would be higher than its production capacity, which triggered the alert of shortages in distributors.

“For the month of November, Petrobras received orders well above the previous months and its production capacity”, says an excerpt of the statement. “Only far in advance, Petrobras would be able to plan itself to meet this atypical demand.”

The admission came after the Association of Fuel Distributors Brasilcom, which represents more than 40 distributors, said that the oil company warned last week of “a series of unilateral cuts in orders made for the supply of gasoline and diesel oil” for the month that he comes.

“The reductions promoted by Petrobras, in some cases reaching more than 50% of the volume requested for purchase, put the country in a situation of potential shortages”, warns the association.

On Tuesday, the National Petroleum Agency said, in a statement, that “there is no indication of shortages in the national fuel market at this time.” He further stated that “it continues to monitor the supply chain and will adopt, if necessary, the appropriate measures to mitigate deviations and reduce risks”.

Loading…

Answer our survey and help us understand what our readers expect from CartaCapital