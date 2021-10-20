Petrobras Will Not Meet Fuel Demand In November; sector talks about shortages

× Photo: Petrobras Agency

THE Petrobras informed the market that won’t answer in november all the fuel purchase orders sent to the company by the distributors. According to the state company, the diesel demand grew 20% regarding to the same month of 2019 and 10% for gasoline. Dealers fear it will happen shortages.

“For the month of November, Petrobras received orders well above the previous months and its production capacity. Only long in advance would Petrobras be able to plan itself to meet this atypical demand. Compared to November 2019, distributors’ demand for diesel increased 20% and that for gasoline 10%, representing more than 100% of the Brazilian market”, said the company.

Petrobras’ statement was released after the National Federation of Fuel Distributors inform that some of the affiliated companies received communications from the state-owned company that informed cuts in orders for supply of gasoline and diesel for November.

“The reductions promoted by Petrobras, in some cases reaching more than 50% of the volume requested for purchase, put the country in a situation of potential shortage, given the impossibility of offsetting these supply reductions through import contracts, considering the current difference between international market prices, which are at levels well above those practiced in Brazil”, said the entity.

