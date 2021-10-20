Pfizer Vaccine Is Highly Effective in 12 to 18-Year-Old Ages, Says US Agency

Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine was 93% effective in preventing hospitalizations among people aged 12 to 18, according to an analysis released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday (19).

The study was conducted between June and September, when the extremely contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus was predominant.

Data from 19 pediatric hospitals showed that, among 179 patients who were hospitalized with Covid-19, 97% were unvaccinated, which supported the vaccine’s effectiveness.

Of the roughly 16% of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 cases severe enough to require braces, none were vaccinated.

The CDC report reinforces tests done by companies in this age group that showed a high immune response against the virus, but were not designed to demonstrate effectiveness against hospitalizations.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is authorized for teens ages 12 and older, and drugmakers are seeking authorization for use in children ages five and older.

A committee of expert advisors from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to review data on young children later this month.

The CDC data “reinforces the importance of vaccination to protect young people in the US from serious cases of Covid-19,” the study authors said.