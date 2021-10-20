Phil Spencer makes it clear that he will continue to expand Xbox Game Studios with more acquisitions

Xbox CEO said in an interview that he has no right time to buy a studio

Microsoft and Sony are still in contention among companies in the game industry that more buy studios. So far, the Xbox Game Studios now has 23 of them, against 16 from PlayStation Studios. Phil Spencer, CEO of Xbox, made it clear in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that will continue to expand the business by buying more studios if it finds it necessary.

“We’re always looking for people who would be a good choice and teams that would be a good choice with our strategy. So we’re definitely not done,” said the Xbox CEO when asked if the Xbox Games Studio expansion had already been completed or if could grow even more.

Spencer says he is very proud of “some of the creators who chose to be part of Xbox”. “A lot of these creators have a choice,” says the Xbox CEO. “We provide financial stability for them. It’s not just about the success of the next game. I want to give them more creative ability, more time when they need to do their best work,” said Phil Spencer.

Acquisitions (or partnerships, according to Spencer) are made with developers that Xbox already has a long-standing relationship with and Spencer guarantees that the important thing is to give space and tools for these teams to be able to do the best job possible and in the time necessary to create a good game.



Xbox CEO says “there is no quota” and so does there is no right time to make the decision to acquire a studio. “But if we find a studio that we think is a good choice, we share what we’re trying to do and what they’re trying to do, if we think they’re both better together, absolutely.”

Xbox has added several first-party studios to its portfolio in recent years and that includes big names like Bethesda, Ninja Theory, Mojang Studios, Rare and many others. And to enjoy the benefit of having its own subscription service, releases from Xbox Game Studios developers go straight to Xbox Game Pass.

Via: Video Games Chronicle