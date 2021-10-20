Philadelphia Subway Rape Would Be Averted If Passengers Used Cell Phones to Call for Help Instead of Recording, Police Say | World

The rape of a woman aboard a subway in the city of Philadelphia, USA, could have been quickly stopped or even avoided if other passengers who pointed their cell phones to record the “horrendous criminal act” used them to call the number. emergency 911, authorities said on Tuesday (19).

The woman was raped shortly after 9 pm on Oct. 13 on a train operated by the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (Septa), which operates public transportation in and around Philadelphia.

“There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrific act, and it could have been stopped sooner if a passenger called 911,” SEPTA spokesman John Golden said in an e-mailed statement to the agency. Reuters.

Septa and the Upper Darby Police Department, which is investigating the incident, did not immediately confirm other details of the case reported by local media.

The car surveillance video showed that the woman tried to repel his aggressor, pushing him repeatedly as he initially groped her and finally sexually assaulted her.

During the incident of more than 45 minutes, other passengers pointed their cell phones at the assailant, but no one intervened.

One person finally called 911. It was a call from an off-duty Septa official that quickly brought the agents on board, allowing them to stop the attack and arrest the attacker, Septa police told Reuters.

Fiston Ngoy, 35, faces charges of rape, involuntary diversion from sex, sexual assault and other crimes. Ngoy, who listed his most recent address as a homeless shelter in Philadelphia, was held on bail for $18,000 (about $100,000) and has a hearing scheduled for Oct. 25, local media reported.

Ngoy says the meeting was consensual, but the woman denies it.

The attack took place later that the woman had a few beers after work and mistakenly boarded the wrong train at 9.15 pm. Minutes later, Ngoy got on the train, sat down beside her, and started trying to touch her. The incident turned into a rape at 9:52 pm.