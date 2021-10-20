Pig kidney transplantation in human is performed for the 1st time with success

For the first time, a pig kidney has been transplanted into a human without prompting immediate rejection by the patient’s immune system, a potential advance that could help alleviate the shortage of human organs for transplantation.

The procedure done at Langone Health, of New York University (NYU), involved the use of a pig whose genes were altered so that its tissues no longer contained a molecule known to provoke an almost immediate rejection.

The transplant recipient was a brain-dead patient with signs of kidney dysfunction and whose family consented to the experiment before she was removed from life-support equipment, the researchers told Reuters.

For three days, the new kidney was connected to her blood vessels and arteries and kept outside her body, granting the researchers access.

The results of the transplant kidney function test “looked pretty normal,” said transplant surgeon Robert Montgomery, who led the study.

The kidney produced “an expected amount of urine” from a transplanted human kidney, and there was no evidence of the vigorous and near-immediate rejection ever seen in unmodified porcine kidneys that were transplanted into non-human primates.

The recipient’s abnormal creatinine level — an indicator of poor kidney function — returned to normal after the transplant, Montgomery said.

The genetically engineered pig, dubbed GalSafe, was developed by the United Therapeutics Corp.’s Revivicor unit. It was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in December 2020 for use as a food for people with meat allergies and as a potential source of human therapeutics.

Medical products developed from pigs still require specific FDA approval before being used in humans, the agency said.

Other researchers are considering whether GalSafe pigs could be sources of heart valves and skin grafts for human patients.

NYU’s kidney transplant trial should pave the way for trials in patients with end-stage renal failure, possibly in the next year or two, said Montgomery, himself a heart transplant recipient.

These trials can test the approach as a short-term solution for critically ill patients until a human kidney is available, or as a permanent graft.

The current experiment involved a single transplant, and the kidney was left in place for just three days, so any future tests will likely uncover new barriers that will need to be overcome, Montgomery said.

Participants would likely be patients with a low probability of receiving a human kidney and a poor prognosis on dialysis.

“For many of these people, the death rate is as high as it is for some cancers, and we don’t think twice about using new drugs and doing new tests. [em pacientes com câncer], when it can take a few more months of life,” said Montgomery.

The researchers worked with medical ethics, legal and religious experts to examine the concept before asking a family for temporary access to a brain-dead patient, Montgomery said.

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Bill Berkrot)