Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Google releases videos with highlights on new phones

Google made the new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro official today at an event and we have good news if you missed the YouTube live stream or simply want to see an event summary. Google has just released promotional videos with the main excerpts from the show covering great news about Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Discover the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

The first video, as you can see above, is basically an introduction to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro with its main highlights summarized in just 3 minutes.

Pixel 6 out of the box

Right after that, we have an unboxing video, which was shown at the beginning of the presentation showing a simple summary of the specs and capabilities of the devices.

Pixel 6 Design

There’s also a video showing how the Pixel 6’s look has changed from the previous version, but if you want, it’s also possible to understand how the look of the new smartphones were conceived. The video shows how Google had the idea to include a banner only for the device’s cameras, which are the main highlight of Pixel 6.

Pixel 6 and Android 12

Speaking of design, another highlight of Pixel 6 is the new look adopted in Android 12, which adapts to the colors of the wallpaper and also includes several features that are only available thanks to the Tensor processor.

Google Tensor

Returning to the Tensor chip, Google also made a point of showing how it works and what it is capable of providing in terms of user experiences using advanced artificial intelligence. Check it out below:

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Cameras

One of the great highlights of Pixel 6 is its new camera system integrated into the Tensor. With that in mind, Google released a video dedicated to showing what the smartphone is capable of doing with this set. We have several demos, from the ability to create smart blurs, remove unwanted objects and even render HDR video in real time to optimize the image. There is also an excerpt dedicated to highlighting the partnership with Snapchat.

the true tone

Speaking of photography, there are also two videos about the “true tone”, which shows how the Pixel 6 is able to optimize skin tone when shooting to prevent people from whitening by keeping the skin tone closer to reality.

The videos show how this feature is essential nowadays, both to maintain the identity and representation of people and their races, after all photography is an amazing way to express cultures around the world In the demos we noticed how Google’s intelligent white balance and HDR is able to analyze people’s skin tone to keep the result as true to reality as possible.

magic rubber

Still talking about the camera, one of the videos shows how the Tensor chip can remove people and objects from photographs with artificial intelligence. See the Magic Eraser function in action:

Advanced dictation on Gboard

Another great new feature provided by Google’s AI is the advanced dictation by GBoard, which is available in Pixel 6. See how it works in the video below: According to Brian Rakowski, director of products at Google, Gboard uses Tensor AI to understand the user’s intonation and automatically enter scores, as well as learning how certain words should be spelled according to received corrections and names in the contact list.

Live Translation

Last but not least, there is Live Translate, which brings even more dynamism to real-time translation using the Google Assistant. As an example, a user speaks Japanese, a language that is translated in a few seconds and spoken in English over the phone so that everyone can understand. Tell us your favorite Pixel 6 feature in the comments.