Plane crashes in US, and all passengers and crew survive

Airplane was destroyed by fire – Photo: Reproduction/ABC 13

Flight had 21 people on board, 18 passengers

The aircraft belonged to a businessman, who was on the flight

Only two people needed to be referred to a hospital

All passengers and crew survived a plane crash on Tuesday (19) in the city of Houston, Texas. The aircraft had 21 people on board, as reported by firefighters.

Witnesses said the plane, a twin-engine McDonnell Douglas, crashed immediately after taking off from Houston airport.

The aircraft was almost completely destroyed by the flames. Even so, the local Fire Department confirmed that there was no death.

Of the 21 on board, 18 were passengers. Firefighters said only two people needed to be taken to hospital.

Images show aircraft destruction – Photo: Reproduction/ABC 13

The National Transport Safety Committee took over the investigation of the case. It is not yet known what caused the accident.

What is known about the crew

According to local television network ABC 13, the plane belonged to businessman J. Alan Kent, owner of a Texas construction company, who was on the flight on his way to Boston to watch a Major League Baseball (MLB, a) playoffs match. major sports league in the USA).

The only other information disclosed about the passengers so far is that there was a boy of only 10 years old on the flight.