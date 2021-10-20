Player gives up football and becomes a porn star in England – 10/19/2021

Football was Danny Mountain’s first career choice. But he has achieved success and fame on very different lawns. He is now the most money-making actor in Britain’s pornographic film industry.

According to the British newspaper Daily Star, Danny Mountain, currently 37 years old, spent his adolescence in the youth categories of Southampton and was already arousing the interest of teams like Chelsea, West Ham and Tottenham.

Newspaper reports on game in which Danny Mountain scored three goals Image: Personal archive/Twitter

But a knee injury when he was 16 forever changed the course of his life. Initially, he tried to make a living as a carpenter, but through his girlfriend, he ended up meeting people in the pornographic industry and became interested in the profession.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but I was full of confidence. I wasn’t nervous at all about the sexual part. I was worried about talking to the camera. I couldn’t control my face I was so nervous,” he told the tabloid.

mountain he admits that the career change ‘shocked’ his mother, but that his father was fully supportive.

“When I told my mom, she was a little shocked. She had the same mindset as a lot of people. She thought she was going to be despicable. But we had a serious conversation about it and after a few months she stopped worrying. worried that I was okay because I was only 19, but I was having so much fun and flying all over the world. She noticed how happy I was.”

Left Italian Series D for the porn industry

Davide Montana, stage name of Davide Iovinella Image: Personal archive/Instagram

Italian Davide Iovinella seems to be following the same path. He changed profession two years ago, when he was 24 years old and was playing in the D series of football in his country. At the time, he realized he needed more money and decided to apply for a role in an adult film.

He was successful and was selected to work with Rocco Siffredi, famous Italian porn film director.

Currently 26 years old and living in Budapest, Iovinella goes by the stage name of Davide Montana.

Of his new profession, he says, “It’s not like being in bed with your partner. You have to work hard and be stable.”

Although satisfied with the new job, Iovinella does not rule out returning to the field.