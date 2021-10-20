Player who attacked referee in a match for Serie A2 of Gauchão is suspended for 2 years

This Monday, the First Disciplinary Commission of the Court of Sports Justice of Rio Grande do Sul (TJD-RS), unanimously, sentenced William Ribeiro, former player of São Paulo-RS, to two years of suspension for assaulting referee Rodrigo Crivellaro, on the last day 4. The decision is still subject to appeal.

The case occurred in the match against Guarani-RS, valid for the 12th round of the Serie A2 of the Gaucho Championship. For the images caught by FGF TV, it is possible to see the athlete kicking the referee’s head, who was lying on the ground after colliding with the shirt 10.



The day after the assault, Rodrigo was discharged from hospital in Venâncio Aires and left the site in a wheelchair and wearing a cervical collar as a precaution. On the same date, São Paulo-RS announced the contract termination with the player.

At the Judgment session, William Ribeiro stated that he regretted the act.

“I don’t know what got into me. I’m even looking for psychological treatment. I didn’t recognize myself in this act, I was wrong. I’m really sorry,” he said.

