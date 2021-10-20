PlayStation 5 ends Switch’s 33-month reign in monthly sales – 10/18/2021

It’s official: for the first time since its launch, the PlayStation 5 closed the month as the best-selling console in the US. The information, for the month of September, was provided by Matt Piscatela, executive director and consultant in the area of ​​video games at data company NPD Group, which publishes periodic industry reports.

The total units or dollar value raised by the PS5 was not revealed, but it was enough to take the Nintendo Switch off the top of the rankings, where it had been for 33 months, since it had debunked the PS4 in November 2018.

US NPD HW – PlayStation 5 was the best-selling hardware platform of September in both units and dollars. PlayStation 5 is the best-selling hardware platform of 2021 year-to-date in dollars, while Nintendo Switch leads in units. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) October 18, 2021

The two consoles diverge on the metrics of success: Switch remains the current-gen’s best-selling console in total units, but the PS5 is already the most profitable.

The change in ranking was possibly affected by two factors. First, a growth in console demand and sales: a 49% increase over the same month last year.

In addition, in taste, Sony managed to formalize a gigantic chip order with AMD, which would allow it to manufacture and put into circulation 22 million PS5 units by the end of the year.

